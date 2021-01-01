About this product
Easy, accurate and affordable testing for CBD is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with the Plantchek CBD Quick Test Kit. Test strains for CBD content in under 10 minutes using our colorimetric strip technology (patent pending). The kit contains the analytical tools you require for quick and accurate testing of CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plantchek
Growing cannabis confidence, one test at a time.
Cannabis consumers and cultivators have the right to know the potency/quality of their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
We believe that knowledge is power, and will continue to develop tools to inform and empower our customers through easy, accurate and affordable onsite cannabis testing so they can have confidence in their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
Cannabis consumers and cultivators have the right to know the potency/quality of their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
We believe that knowledge is power, and will continue to develop tools to inform and empower our customers through easy, accurate and affordable onsite cannabis testing so they can have confidence in their cannabis and cannabis-based products.