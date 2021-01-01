About this product
Easy, accurate and affordable testing of THC and CBD is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with the THC and CBD Quick Test Bundle Kit. Test strains for THC and CBD content in under 20 minutes with Plantchek's easy-to-use 3 step process. The kit's are made in Canada and contain the analytical tools you require for quick and accurate testing of THC and CBD.
About this brand
Plantchek
Growing cannabis confidence, one test at a time.
Cannabis consumers and cultivators have the right to know the potency/quality of their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
We believe that knowledge is power, and will continue to develop tools to inform and empower our customers through easy, accurate and affordable onsite cannabis testing so they can have confidence in their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
