Easy, accurate and affordable testing of THC is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with the dual color THC Quick Test Kit. Test strains for THC content in under 10 minutes using our dual color technology (patent pending). The kit is made in Canada and contains the analytical tools you require for quick and accurate testing of THC.
Plantchek
Growing cannabis confidence, one test at a time.
Cannabis consumers and cultivators have the right to know the potency/quality of their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
We believe that knowledge is power, and will continue to develop tools to inform and empower our customers through easy, accurate and affordable onsite cannabis testing so they can have confidence in their cannabis and cannabis-based products.
