About this product
The second pheno in the Plantworks True OG x GSC collection. Sweet, cake flavor, slightly spicy on the finish. Blast-off Cookies rush is a first-puff punch to the brain, very deep True OG body high follows, total body melt.
About this strain
Cakewalk from Plantworks is a phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. These genetics produce a THC-dominant strain with a Cookies-like terpene profile, complete with sweet and spicy flavors resembling its OG heritage. A THC powerhouse with potent effects, Cakewalk is best consumed by experienced smokers.
Cake Walk effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
About this brand
Plantworks
Small Footprint Urban Faming. The Highest Grade Cannabis.
Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.
