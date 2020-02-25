About this product
Succeeding on flavor and jar appeal where other CBD flowers fall short, Lemon Stash is the first Plantworks CBD flower to hit the market. With OG and GSC lineage crossed with CBD, this lemon-forward, smooth and mellow, medicinal CBD flower checks all the boxes.
About this brand
Plantworks
Small Footprint Urban Faming. The Highest Grade Cannabis.
Grower-Owned and Operated in Seattle.
