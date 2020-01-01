Platinum Jane came together to create a lifestyle brand that promotes organic CBD products. We are here to make a difference with high-quality products, innovative design, and education. We specialize in organic hemp flower products. The company was originally co-founded with our friend Christian-Olivier Lalonde, who shared our vision for the company, while also promoting the need for a charitable division dedicated to supporting the community. Christian was often seen helping other students at school struggling with classes as well as supporting the homeless by donating food and clothing. Christian passed last year from complications in a car accident, but his altruism toward the community and his enthusiasm for creating Platinum Jane propelled his mom and friends (now the partners of Platinum Jane) to extend his dream. He was unforgettable and the Platinum Jane team is committed to continuing his legacy. A portion of the proceeds from your purchases is​ being donated to the Christian-Olivier Lalonde Endowed Scholarship at Fisher College in Boston.