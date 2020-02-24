Incredible Hunk is a high energy Sativa that is bred by crossing Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and stimulating cerebral qualities take effect almost immediately and make it a popular daytime choice. It gets its name from its large, chunky flowers that remind the grower of Hulk’s huge green arms. This strain boasts a blueberry and pineapple flavor with an earthy and nutty aroma.
