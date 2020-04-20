Platinum Vape LIVE RESIN Pink Runtz (Hybrid) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.