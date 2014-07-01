Platinum Vape Paris OG (Indica) 510 thread cartridge 1g
Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.
Here at Platinum Vape, we know about family. Our business was started by a father and son team. Everyday we work with our family of master farmers to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis product. We are passionate about what we do and take pride in bringing our superior range of products to you, our Platinum family, ensuring everyone enjoys a Platinum life.