About this product
PLUGPLAY™ 6Packs: Elevate Your Experience
Meet the PLUGPLAY™ 6Packs: Six 0.7 grams of premium joints enhanced with top-tier kief, each crafted from unique, batch-specific flower for unmatched quality. With freshness sealed in, expect nothing but the best.
Each pack is meticulously sealed to preserve the freshness and integrity of the flower, guaranteeing an unparalleled smoking experience every time you light up.
Where high end meets high grade.
Featured Strains: F1OG
Blueberry Chemdawg x OG Kush
Enjoy the PLUGPLAY F1 OG 6Packs, a premium selection of pre-rolled joints blending Blueberry Chemdawg x OG Kush. Each pack offers a full eighth of single-source, kief-enhanced flower from strain-specific batches, ensuring a potent, balanced high with bold, earthy flavors. Perfectly sealed for freshness, these pre-rolls are ready to elevate any occasion.
Perfect for sharing or enjoying solo, these packs are your go-to for any event. Make every moment standout with a 6Packs by PLUGPLAY™.
Grab Yours. Share.
6PACKS™ BY PLUGPLAY™ - F1OG
by PLUGPLAY™
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
