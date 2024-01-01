PLUGPLAY™ 6Packs: Elevate Your Experience



Meet the PLUGPLAY™ 6Packs: Six 0.7 grams of premium joints enhanced with top-tier kief, each crafted from unique, batch-specific flower for unmatched quality. With freshness sealed in, expect nothing but the best.



Each pack is meticulously sealed to preserve the freshness and integrity of the flower, guaranteeing an unparalleled smoking experience every time you light up.



Where high end meets high grade.



Featured Strains: Gumdropz



Gumbo X Lemon Cherry Gelato



Elevate your experience with PLUGPLAY’s Gum Dropz 6Packs, featuring a unique cross of Gumbo x Lemon Cherry Gelato. This blend offers rich, gassy aromas with sweet citrus undertones. Each pack contains an eighth of premium, single-source indoor flower and kief, all from strain-specific batches for enhanced potency and smoothness. Ideal for sharing or personal enjoyment on the go, this strain delivers an uplifting buzz followed by soothing relaxation.



Perfect for sharing or enjoying solo, these packs are your go-to for any event. Make every moment standout with a 6Packs by PLUGPLAY™.



Grab Yours. Share.





