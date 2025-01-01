Introducing GMO Cookies Livest, now made with liquid diamonds: a strain crafted to offer a sense of euphoric ease. This indica-dominant hybrid alleviates anxiety and stress, leaving you in a state of soothing relaxation ideal for unwinding and preparing for restful sleep. Indulge in its unique profile, characterized by a distinct diesel aroma that adds an intriguing dimension to your experience. Liquid diamonds is a process that doesn’t go under distillation which gives it a higher purity to create a flavorful, powerful and versatile experience. Liquid diamond vapes combine the terpene-rich qualities of live resin with the potency, visual appeal and high purity of THCa diamonds.



