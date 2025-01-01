Elevate your experience with Slymer, our newest addition to Livest, now made with liquid diamonds. A sativa-dominant masterpiece that unlocks long-lasting cerebral bliss. With its sweet and citrusy aroma, Slymer stands out from the ordinary, melting stress and depression away with a clarity that keeps you engaged and focused throughout the day. Liquid diamonds is a process that doesn’t go under distillation which gives it a higher purity to create a flavorful, powerful and versatile experience. Liquid diamond vapes combine the terpene-rich qualities of live resin with the potency, visual appeal and high purity of THCa diamonds.



