From seed to Plug, we are proud to announce our newest collaboration with our friends over at Masterpiece to create a one-of-a-kind exclusive DNA Plug - MASTERPIECE OG.



Masterpiece OG, made famous by Masterpiece (@masterpiece_og), has become a staple in the San Fernando Valley area for the past couple years, so it’s only right that we created a Plug flavor together.



Known for its earthy aroma and relaxation effects, the Masterpiece OG will get you walking on cloud nine with euphoric feelings that’ll get you chillin’ on the couch with your favorite songs on replay. Putting a new twist on an old classic.



For a limited time only. Enjoy our newest Plug! Play Safe Players!