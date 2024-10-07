***Releasing soon at verified Retailers*** Introducing the exclusive RNBW PLUGPLAY™ PLAY™ battery, a collaboration between Plugplay and RNBW, available exclusively in California. Crafted to embody the partnership's unique style and our mutual passion for creating an inclusive and enriching experience, this limited edition battery seamlessly blends art and technology. It showcases a unique glow-in-the-dark logo and a colorful sound wave design with an engraved RNBW logo accent. Enjoy over 350 puffs per charge, odorless usage, and USB-C charging for an elevated cannabis experience, whether you're at a festival or enjoying a quiet session at home.



Don't miss your chance to cop this exclusive release, and for California residents, the Guava Groove PLUG™ is sold separately at legal retailers.



ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON PLUGPLAY.COM AT ON 7/10/24



Check out this link https://plugplay.com/pages/RNBW for the full RNBW x PLUGPLAY™ collection



DISCLAIMER:



A spent cannabis battery shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



Available in: California

