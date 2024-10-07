About this product
***Releasing soon at verified Retailers*** Introducing the exclusive RNBW PLUGPLAY™ PLAY™ battery, a collaboration between Plugplay and RNBW, available exclusively in California. Crafted to embody the partnership's unique style and our mutual passion for creating an inclusive and enriching experience, this limited edition battery seamlessly blends art and technology. It showcases a unique glow-in-the-dark logo and a colorful sound wave design with an engraved RNBW logo accent. Enjoy over 350 puffs per charge, odorless usage, and USB-C charging for an elevated cannabis experience, whether you're at a festival or enjoying a quiet session at home.
Don't miss your chance to cop this exclusive release, and for California residents, the Guava Groove PLUG™ is sold separately at legal retailers.
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON PLUGPLAY.COM AT ON 7/10/24
Check out this link https://plugplay.com/pages/RNBW for the full RNBW x PLUGPLAY™ collection
DISCLAIMER:
A spent cannabis battery shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
Available in: California
Don't miss your chance to cop this exclusive release, and for California residents, the Guava Groove PLUG™ is sold separately at legal retailers.
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON PLUGPLAY.COM AT ON 7/10/24
Check out this link https://plugplay.com/pages/RNBW for the full RNBW x PLUGPLAY™ collection
DISCLAIMER:
A spent cannabis battery shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
Available in: California
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
Notice a problem?Report this item