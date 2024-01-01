Get smacked with Sugar Daddy Purple, PLUGPLAY™’s newest addition to the DNA line. Its grape and berry profile is simply delicious with its roots in Mendo and Skunk made for a unique and unforgettable experience - it's the ultimate choice for those who demand the best.



About JUSTplay™



The JUSTplay™ is a fully integrated cannabis, rechargeable vaporizer that delivers a seamless caliber of hits worthy of the PLUGPLAY™ name. With most brands using different versions of the same hardware, we developed our own patented design to be unique than the rest of the market. It's the perfect discreet and odorless disposable device that eliminates mess and stress.



Disclaimer:



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

