About this product
Get smacked with Sugar Daddy Purple, PLUGPLAY™’s newest addition to the DNA line. Its grape and berry profile is simply delicious with its roots in Mendo and Skunk made for a unique and unforgettable experience - it's the ultimate choice for those who demand the best.
About JUSTplay™
The JUSTplay™ is a fully integrated cannabis, rechargeable vaporizer that delivers a seamless caliber of hits worthy of the PLUGPLAY™ name. With most brands using different versions of the same hardware, we developed our own patented design to be unique than the rest of the market. It's the perfect discreet and odorless disposable device that eliminates mess and stress.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
