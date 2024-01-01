Step into the night with Midnight Cherry, the official POD of Forever Midnight, made to help you ring in the New Year with an everlasting vibe. This exclusive PLUGPLAY x RNBW collaboration is an indica-dominant hybrid inspired by the renowned Black Cherry Cookies strain, a unique cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Cherry. With effects that bring deep relaxation and hints of euphoria, Midnight Cherry is the perfect companion as you leave the past behind and embrace the next chapter. Make your night endless with Midnight Cherry.



OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION



The RNBW PUNCH PLUGPLAY™ Pod is a dynamic collaboration between PLUGPLAY™ and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.



Disclaimer:



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

