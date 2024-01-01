About this product
Step into the night with Midnight Cherry, the official POD of Forever Midnight, made to help you ring in the New Year with an everlasting vibe. This exclusive PLUGPLAY x RNBW collaboration is an indica-dominant hybrid inspired by the renowned Black Cherry Cookies strain, a unique cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Cherry. With effects that bring deep relaxation and hints of euphoria, Midnight Cherry is the perfect companion as you leave the past behind and embrace the next chapter. Make your night endless with Midnight Cherry.
OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION
The RNBW PUNCH PLUGPLAY™ Pod is a dynamic collaboration between PLUGPLAY™ and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION
The RNBW PUNCH PLUGPLAY™ Pod is a dynamic collaboration between PLUGPLAY™ and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
VAPE - 1g RNBW PLUGPLAY™: Midnight Cherry
by PLUGPLAY™
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Step into the night with Midnight Cherry, the official POD of Forever Midnight, made to help you ring in the New Year with an everlasting vibe. This exclusive PLUGPLAY x RNBW collaboration is an indica-dominant hybrid inspired by the renowned Black Cherry Cookies strain, a unique cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Cherry. With effects that bring deep relaxation and hints of euphoria, Midnight Cherry is the perfect companion as you leave the past behind and embrace the next chapter. Make your night endless with Midnight Cherry.
OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION
The RNBW PUNCH PLUGPLAY™ Pod is a dynamic collaboration between PLUGPLAY™ and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
OFFICIAL PLUGPLAY™ x RNBW COLLABORATION
The RNBW PUNCH PLUGPLAY™ Pod is a dynamic collaboration between PLUGPLAY™ and RNBW Insomniac Music Group, blending their innovative approaches to music to deliver a fresh and diverse musical experience. Expect a fusion of genres and styles, from soulful R&B melodies to infectious grooves, all meticulously crafted with top-notch production quality. This collaboration celebrates diversity, creativity, and inclusivity, promising to make a cultural impact while offering a unique sonic journey for listeners to immerse themselves in.
Disclaimer:
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PLUGPLAY™
PLUGPLAY™ redefines the vaping and smoking experience with its advanced, high-quality product range designed for discerning users. Our flagship product, the PLUGPLAY™ vape system, offers over 350+ puffs per charge with a potent 500mAH PLAY™ battery, ensuring maximum flavor and efficiency for on-the-go dabbing. Complementing the vape line, the Justplay all-in-one vape embodies simplicity and performance, adhering to our high standards in a user-friendly package.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
Expanding our offerings, JOINTS™ by PLUGPLAY™ combines high-end craftsmanship with high-grade ingredients. These premium joints are infused with exclusive PLUG™ oil blends and potent THCa diamonds, targeting relaxation, creativity, and euphoria with batch-specific, indoor-grown flowers.
Introducing our latest innovation, Plugplay 6 Packs, which elevates your smoking experience by delivering an eighth of premium indoor flower enhanced with kief. Divided into six strain-specific joints, each containing 0.7 grams, the 6 Packs ensure that both freshness and potency are optimized for the ultimate experience.
With PLUGPLAY™, whether you choose to vape or indulge in our expertly crafted joints, expect a seamless and premium experience every time.
Notice a problem?Report this item