Introducing the Champagne Papi Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a luxurious, full-bodied experience designed for deep relaxation. Made from premium live resin, this indica strain captures the essence of fresh, flash-frozen flower, delivering rich, grape-like sweetness with subtle earthy undertones. Housed in our sleek, fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is smoothly heated to preserve the strain’s natural terpenes and cannabinoids for plush, flavorful clouds.



Perfect for unwinding and easing into tranquility, Champagne Papi offers potent, calming effects that melt away stress and tension. Whether you’re ending your day or seeking a moment of peace, Plume’s convenient, all-in-one design delivers a premium, hassle-free experience with every puff. Relax, indulge, and elevate your evening with the smooth essence of Champagne Papi.

