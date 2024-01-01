About this product
Cherry Crasher Live Resin Ceramic Disposable
by Plume
THC 20%CBD —
About this strain
About this strain
Cherry Crasher is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Cherry Crasher has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.
