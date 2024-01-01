Cherry Crasher Live Resin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
THC 20%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the Cherry Crasher Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a potent fusion of bold cherry flavor and unmatched purity. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the full essence of the Cherry Crasher strain, offering a sweet, fruity profile with hints of earthy undertones. Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated for smooth, full-spectrum clouds that preserve the plant’s natural terpenes and cannabinoids.

Known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, Cherry Crasher is perfect for unwinding and finding your calm. With Plume’s sleek, user-friendly design, you get the convenience of an all-in-one disposable paired with the rich, authentic experience of live resin. Pure, flavorful, and satisfying – every puff is a crash into bliss.

About this strain

Cherry Crasher is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Cherry Crasher has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
