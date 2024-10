Introducing the Gelato Jack Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a sweet and energizing vape that delivers the perfect balance of flavor and potency. Extracted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin captures the vibrant essence of Gelato Jack, blending creamy, sweet notes with a zesty citrus punch. Housed in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated for smooth, rich clouds that preserve the full terpene profile and cannabinoid content.



Gelato Jack is known for its uplifting, creative effects, making it perfect for daytime enjoyment or sparking inspiration. With Plume’s sleek, easy-to-use design, you get the convenience of an all-in-one disposable with the superior flavor and quality of live resin. Refresh your senses and elevate your mood with every puff of Gelato Jack.

