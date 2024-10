Introducing the Gorilla Sundae Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a rich and powerful combination of flavor and potency. Crafted from premium live resin, Gorilla Sundae blends earthy, sweet notes with hints of fruit and spice, creating a bold, well-rounded vaping experience. Encased in our fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated, preserving the natural terpene profile and delivering smooth, full-bodied clouds.



Known for its balanced effects, Gorilla Sundae offers both relaxation and an uplifting boost, making it ideal for any time of day. With Plume, enjoy the convenience of a sleek, ready-to-use disposable while savoring the rich, authentic flavor of live resin. Elevate your experience with every puff – pure indulgence with Gorilla Sundae.

