Introducing the **Grand Daddy Sherbet Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a luxurious blend of classic relaxation and decadent flavor. Crafted from premium hash rosin, this strain merges the rich, grape-like essence of Grand Daddy Purple with the creamy, sweet citrus notes of Sherbet, delivering a smooth and indulgent vaping experience.



Encased in our state-of-the-art fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is precisely heated to preserve the natural terpenes and cannabinoids, ensuring full-bodied clouds and a rich, authentic flavor profile.



Grand Daddy Sherbet is perfect for those seeking deep relaxation and a calming escape, making it ideal for evening use or winding down after a long day. With Plume’s sleek, ready-to-use design, indulge in the ultimate hash rosin experience with convenience and style. Elevate your evenings with Grand Daddy Sherbet – pure tranquility, perfected.

