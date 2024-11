Introducing the Hippie Headbanger Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – an energizing and earthy experience in each puff. Crafted from premium hash rosin, Hippie Headbanger offers a unique blend of pungent, skunky notes with hints of citrus and pine, creating a robust and balanced flavor profile. Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each hit is carefully heated to preserve the full terpene spectrum, providing smooth, dense clouds with every draw.



Hippie Headbanger is renowned for its uplifting and focused effects, making it a great companion for creativity or staying alert throughout the day. With Plume’s sleek, hassle-free design, you get the ease of a disposable with the rich quality of hash rosin. Dive into the earthy, energetic vibe of Hippie Headbanger and elevate your experience with every puff.

