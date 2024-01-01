Permanent Marker Live Resin Ceramic Disposable

by Plume
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Introducing the **Permanent Marker Live Resin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a deeply soothing and flavorful vaping experience crafted for true connoisseurs. Made from premium live resin, Permanent Marker delivers a rich profile of earthy, piney notes complemented by subtle undertones of citrus and spice, offering a unique and unforgettable flavor journey.

Housed in our fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated to perfection, ensuring the preservation of its natural terpene profile and delivering smooth, robust clouds every time.

As an indica-dominant option, Permanent Marker is designed to provide deeply calming and relaxing effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night. With Plume, enjoy the ease of a sleek, ready-to-use disposable while immersing yourself in the full-bodied luxury of live resin. Elevate your relaxation with Permanent Marker – a premium escape in every puff.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.

About this brand

Plume
Fully Ceramic Cannabis Disposables. Our all-in one pen gently heats our premium extracts for plush fluffs, every time.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412024
