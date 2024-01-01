Introducing the **Permanent Marker Live Resin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a deeply soothing and flavorful vaping experience crafted for true connoisseurs. Made from premium live resin, Permanent Marker delivers a rich profile of earthy, piney notes complemented by subtle undertones of citrus and spice, offering a unique and unforgettable flavor journey.



Housed in our fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is gently heated to perfection, ensuring the preservation of its natural terpene profile and delivering smooth, robust clouds every time.



As an indica-dominant option, Permanent Marker is designed to provide deeply calming and relaxing effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night. With Plume, enjoy the ease of a sleek, ready-to-use disposable while immersing yourself in the full-bodied luxury of live resin. Elevate your relaxation with Permanent Marker – a premium escape in every puff.

