Introducing the **Rainbow Zkittlez Hash Rosin Ceramic Disposable** by Plume – a vibrant burst of flavor and energy in every puff. Crafted from premium hash rosin, Rainbow Zkittlez boasts a delightful blend of fruity, candy-like sweetness with subtle herbal undertones, creating a refreshing and dynamic vaping experience.



Encased in our cutting-edge fully ceramic disposable pen, each draw is heated with precision to preserve the rich terpene profile, delivering smooth, flavorful clouds that captivate the senses.



As a sativa-dominant option, Rainbow Zkittlez is celebrated for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it the perfect companion for creativity, focus, or simply brightening your day. With Plume, enjoy the convenience of a ready-to-use disposable while savoring the top-tier quality of hash rosin. Elevate your day with Rainbow Zkittlez – a spectrum of flavor and positivity in every puff!

