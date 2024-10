Introducing the Super Buff Lemons Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a zesty, invigorating experience packed with bold citrus flavor and full-spectrum potency. Crafted from fresh, flash-frozen flower, this live resin preserves the bright, lemony essence of the Super Buff Lemons strain, offering a vibrant, tangy profile with subtle earthy undertones. Encased in our advanced fully ceramic disposable pen, each puff is precisely heated to deliver smooth, flavorful clouds with the strain's natural terpenes and cannabinoids intact.



Known for its energizing and mood-boosting effects, Super Buff Lemons is perfect for uplifting your day or sparking creativity. With Plume’s sleek, disposable design, you can enjoy premium live resin on the go – pure flavor, plush puffs, every time.

