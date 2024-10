Introducing the THCV Live Resin Ceramic Disposable by Plume – a unique, energizing vape experience crafted for those seeking focus and clarity. Made from fresh, flash-frozen cannabis flower, this live resin captures the potent essence of THCV, a rare cannabinoid known for its stimulating, appetite-suppressing effects. With each puff, you'll enjoy a clean, herbal flavor with subtle hints of earthy undertones, delivering a smooth and invigorating vaping experience.



The THCV strain is celebrated for its ability to promote mental sharpness and heightened awareness, making it perfect for productivity or daytime use. Encased in our state-of-the-art, fully ceramic disposable pen, the THCV Live Resin is gently heated to preserve its full terpene profile and cannabinoid content, offering rich, satisfying clouds with every pull. Plume’s sleek, user-friendly design ensures convenience without sacrificing the premium flavor and potency of live resin. Stay sharp and energized throughout the day with every puff of THCV Live Resin.

