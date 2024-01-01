Cherry Burger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Burst and Han Solo Burger. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a cherry pie with a hint of diesel. Cherry Burger is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Burger effects include happiness, sleepiness, and upliftedness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Cherry Burger features flavors like cherry, berry, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene.
