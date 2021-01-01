PLUS Products
Best-selling ratio designed to deliver strong but balanced relief with higher psychoactivity, designed to combat everyday stress, muscle tension and pain. These 1:1 pomegranate gummies are made with real CA pomegranates, which are packed with ellagitannins, powerful antioxidants that elicit a potent anti-inflammatory response. 5mg each of THC and CBD to encourage the entourage effect for full-body healing.
