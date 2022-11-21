About this product
When life gets hectic, find your place of serenity and stay in it with these 70:30 THC to CBD gummies. Cool cucumber paired with a hint of lime makes every day a spa day.
Each gummy contains 3.5mg THC and 1.5mg CBD and is crafted with a custom blend of terpenes to deliver Hybrid-specific effects.
20 servings per container.
• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors
• Low Dose
• Kosher Ingredients
• Gluten Free
• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)
• Low Sugar (Less than 1g per gummy)
