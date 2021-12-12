About this product
One bite and it’s goodnight! PLUS Sleep Cloudberry gummies are the first Dual Action edibles to combine fast acting and long lasting formulas in one product.
Fall asleep quickly with 5mg of our cutting-edge, nanoemulsified THC which provides rapid onset in just 8 minutes!
Stay asleep longer with the powerful sedating effect from our blend of CBN, CBD and 10 sleep terpenes delivered via extended release technology. Enjoy mild psychoactivity as you drift off to dreamland and wake up feeling refreshed!
Each gummy contains 5mg THC, 1mg CBN and 1mg CBD.
20 servings per container.
--
• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors
• Low Dose
• Kosher Ingredients
• Gluten Free
• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)
• Low Sugar (Less than 1g per gummy)
--
About this brand
PLUS Products
PLUS is a California-based cannabis company that’s all about addition and stepping up our game. PLUS isn’t just a name, it’s what we do. We believe that what we’re adding to the edibles category — consistency, safety, flavor, taste, innovation — expands the accessibility of cannabis, enriches the experience and elevates the industry.
We hold ourselves to a higher standard than what is required. You could say we go above & beyond for our customers, ensuring they have an extraordinary experience each and every time they pop a PLUS product. PLUS was one of the first and few edible brands to bring testing in house, testing over 8x per batch, to ensure consistency for the consumer.
PLUS is all about empowering customers to enhance life’s everyday moments through a personalized approach to cannabis. Our tagline is “Find Your Just Right” because we believe there’s something for everyone in our portfolio. We constantly renovate and innovate to ensure we are creating a tailored experience for a wide range of cannabis consumers.
