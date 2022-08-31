Nicknamed GDP, this cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud is an OG staple infamous for its bold berry and great grape taste. Even the bud sparkles with purple gem tones!

An indica through-and-through, GDP’s distinct terpene blend fuses calming feelings with relaxing vibes.

The prominence of pinene, myrcene and b-caryophyllene makes this gummy perfect for squashing stress, sleepless nights and annoying aches and pains.