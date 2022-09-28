About this product
The perfect blend of elevating THC and mellow CBD is a sweet way to bring any day into balance. Get back to your baseline with each calming blueberry bite.
Each gummy contains 3.5mg THC and 1.5mg CBD.
20 servings per container.
--
• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors
• Low Dose
• Kosher Ingredients
• Gluten Free
• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)
