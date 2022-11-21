4.5mg THC and .5mg CBD per gummy; 90mg THC and 10mg CBD per tin



Tranquility and calm escaping you? Juicy and rich in flavor, these Concord Grape gummies are the perfect night-time companion when you need to unwind without feeling unwound.



Each gummy contains 4.5mg THC and 0.5mg CBD and is crafted with a custom blend of terpenes to deliver Indica-specific effects.



20 servings per container.

--

• Made with All Natural Colors and Flavors

• Low Dose

• Kosher Ingredients

• Gluten Free

• Low Calorie (5 calories per gummy)

• Low Sugar (Less than 1g per gummy)