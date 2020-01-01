 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Plant-Based & Cannabidiol Delivery Methods Transformed

Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol or CBD discretely, predictably, and effectively.
Easily practice and feel the benefits of our plant-based hemp oil topical cream remedies.
Experience the synergistic power of potent herbal extracts and tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.
About Plus Xtracts

The CBD, THC, hemp and herbal extract delivery method we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. With Plus Xtracts, experience the groundbreaking and extensively validated Derma-Release technology that offers precise and accurate doses, discreet application, and quick and effective use for customers with varied needs. For the first time, customers can efficiently practice and feel the benefits of plant-based remedies with a topical product. Application is as easy as applying pre-measured amounts of topical lotion on the skin, eliminating concern about messy creams, obnoxious odors, or cross contamination of clothes or other people. Aside from using the Gefion and Plus Xtracts branding, it is also possible to license each of our base product formulas for white-labeling or private labeling. Gefion will supply the base material for blending that incorporates the Derma Release Technology.