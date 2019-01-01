 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Poke A Bowl®

Poke A Bowl®

Clean Your Ash Hole®

About Poke A Bowl®

Poke A Bowl® was co-founded by actor Creagen Dow in 2012. Poke A Bowl® evolved from the use of bobby pins and paper clips to remove ash and resin from bowls and pipes. The Poke A Bowl® ashtray has appeared in High Times magazine and alongside Doug Benson on Getting Doug with High. Poke A Bowl® is the only odor proof, heat resistant, pet-friendly, ash and resin removing ashtray with a lid! Free shipping on Amazon. Clean Your Ash Hole®

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States