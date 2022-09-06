About this product
Movie theater meets cannabis and creates popcorn that makes you feel euphoric yet chill. Now that’s a movie we want to watch. Give your movie night a dose of buttery good vibes. Pop a handful of mouthwatering popcorn with 10mg of THC per serving size, 10 servings per container. 100mg THC and 10mg CBD total. Live resin infused and made with sun-grown cannabis.
POP-UP POTCORN
Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags.
Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy,
satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002365