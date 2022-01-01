About this product
While this strain is conducive to a tranquile mood and is able to complement a state of calm, the cannabis will also amplify one's enthusiasm for action, if used in an such capacity and with upbeat intent.
THC: 29.64%
CBD: 00.63%
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.