OG Cherry Cake is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
THC: 19.73%
CBD: 00.33%
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.