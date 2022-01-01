About this product
The Wifi high is immediate, offering a blast of uplifting energy and a heady, happy awake high. Focus, concentration and artistic inspiration tend to be improved. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave the consumer drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities.
THC: 16.44%
CBD: 00.28%
Poppy Flower
Inspired by the striking beauty of the California Poppy Flower fields, we are proud to present a new strain of excellence when it comes to top quality cannabis. Just like the intoxicating views of California's world famous poppy fields, our pristine product is specifically grown to inspire and revitalize our users with a true California cannabis experience.