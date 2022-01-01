About this product
Product Highlights:
- Grown & Made in USA
- Deliciously flavored with an orange essence
- 30-Day Risk-Free Trial
- 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality
- #1 Rated Customer Service
Our Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules are an essential addition to your daily wellness routine. You can take capsules wherever, whenever. Grab one before you head out in the morning or as your day winds down. Extremely convenient, the Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules offer a dosage of 25mg of hemp CBD per capsule.
We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab.
Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch.
Learn more at populum.com
About this brand
Populum
Populum provides premium CBD oil, made in the USA with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. By offering variety of tinctures, capsules and topicals, you can find a product that works best for you.
Visit us at https://populum.com.
* Our Mission
We are a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We believe our customers deserve better options for optimizing their health, and we have a mission to change the landscape of modern self-care through destigmatization of the hemp industry and building a trusting relationship with our customers.
Visit us at https://populum.com.
* Our Mission
