About this product

Populum is a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We’re here for you.



Using industrial hemp plants grown on ethical farms in Colorado, Populum guarantees the highest quality of premium, full-spectrum hemp oil supplements. Our product has a subtle orange flavor to make your experience more enjoyable, and it comes in three levels of concentrations, allowing you to have control over what works best for you:



- Basic: 250mg

- Signature: 500mg

- Advanced: 1000mg



* Made With Care

Populum uses a proprietary engineering process that guarantees a consistent, pure and premium product. Our state-of-the-art system isolates and removes any unwanted compounds, while creating the purest form of hemp oil. This ensures a full-spectrum oil that is ensured to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and residual solvents.



* Lab Tested For Purity And Excellence

Populum is lab tested by Ph.D’s for quality, precision and assurance. To guarantee the quality of each batch, we include a copy of the latest third-party test results in every order.



* All Natural & Organic Ingredients

A wholesome ingredient list with no GMO’s or additives. Hemp oil, cold-pressed organic orange oil, cold-pressed hempseed oil, grapeseed oil, and organic stevia oil.



* 30 Day Trial

We want to ensure that you are able to give us a try with zero stress, which is why we offer a risk-free, 30-day trial. If you feel Populum is not right for you within your first month, we’ll offer a full refund. Simple and honest.