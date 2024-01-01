We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Potion
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Potion products
64 products
Cartridges
Sour Patch Kids Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.37%
CBD 2.59%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Bubble Gum Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 80.45%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Bubble Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Le Montage Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Fruit Punch Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Pineapple Express Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 82.4%
CBD 1.4%
Cartridges
Jack Herer Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
OG Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 82.4%
CBD 1.3%
Cartridges
Tropical Trainwreck Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Double Tangie Banana Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Original Glue (GG4) Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Strawberries and Cream Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Jack The Ripper Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Maui Wowie Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 77.7%
CBD 0.15%
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Hindu Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.11%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Bruce Banner Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 84.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
OG Pete Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 89.6%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Grape Stomper Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 80.5%
CBD 1.1%
Cartridges
GSC Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
Cartridges
Blueberry Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Potion
Cartridges
Blueberry Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 83.49%
CBD 0.7%
Cartridges
Bubble gum Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Potion
THC 83.87%
CBD 2.58%
1
2
3
