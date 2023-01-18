PRO‑MIX BX is the solution for growers seeking to benefit from perlite's as well as its drainage and aeration capabilities. Combined with high-quality fibrous peat moss, this formulation is ideal for growers looking for a general purpose medium which creates a well-balanced growing environment.
Benefits - This product answers the needs of most growing applications - Light-weight, low bulk-density - High water-holding capacity - Vermiculite improves nutrient retention
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Introduced in 1968, PRO-MIX® has always provided commercial growers and consumers with cutting-edge and value-added growing media products. PRO-MIX® growing media are enhanced with high-performance active ingredients and are considered a reference in the market, as they represent innovative and unique solutions. Fine-tuned for growers who seek efficiency, superior plant quality and resistance to environmental stresses, PRO‑MIX® optimizes results.