The new PRO-MIX® CX coir-based grow bag



A special blend of coir pith and coir chunk provides optimum water-holding capacity and air-filled porosity for your high-value crops.



Precut holes on each corner to easily insert your dripping system resulting in a quicker expansion and more effective watering.



A preformed center hole creates an opening upon expansion, making the transplanting process faster and easier.



• Ready-to-use grow bag with pre-drilled planting hole and 4 pre-drilled drip holes.

• 100% coco based growing media.

• Special blend of coir fiber and coir pith that provides optimum water-holding capacity as well as high porosity.

• Available in four sizes



