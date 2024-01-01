Cinderella 99 and Jack Herer were crossed to create the Amnesia cannabis seeds variety, which is a Sativa. Growers may expect a blooming time of 9-10 weeks and yields on the lower end.



Premium Cultivars says that Amnesia Autoflower Cannabis Seeds germinate well with the paper towel method. You will follow these nine simple steps with this procedure:



Growing your own Amnesia Autoflower Cannabis Seeds requires gardening equipment like gloves and plates.



Before you begin cleaning, soak some paper towels in water for a few minutes. Ring out damp paper towels to remove them.

Keep two paper towels on hand, so you don’t have to seek a different one later.

Distribute your Amnesia Autoflower Seeds using a towel. It would help if you spaced cannabis seeds one inch apart for best results.

After that, use the first towel to cover the seeds. If extra water is required, do so sparingly so as not to dehydrate the mixture.

Raise the paper towels to check for more moisture on the plate underneath any standing water.

When you’re through with the plate, store it in a cupboard or drawer. It doesn’t matter where you are as long as it’s warm and dark.

To avoid drying out the seeds, keep the moisture level consistent for the first 20 to 120 hours of germination. Remember keeping an eye out for the unexpected.

Your Amnesia Autoflower Cannabis Seeds have sprouted; now is the time to put them in soil.

