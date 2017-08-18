Amnesia Feminized seeds are predominantly a Sativa strain, with a high resin content found in Indica. These feminized seeds result from crossing three authoritative cannabis seeds hence its rise to fame. These seeds have received various accolades since their release, including a runner-up at the 2016 Cannazores Cup.



Germinating Amnesia seeds is quite simple, but you need to pay attention to the correct atmosphere and perfect sunlight – natural or artificial. Moisture is also an essential factor when germinating cannabis seeds. There are various methods to grow cannabis seeds, but the paper towel method is undoubtedly the most simple and effective technique. Premium Cultivars recommend that growers germinate Amnesia Feminized seeds using paper towels. Here are the steps involved in the process.



Collect all the materials you need; Amnesia seeds, paper towels, water, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.

Dip the paper towels in water and wring out excess water. The paper towels should be damp and not dripping wet.

Lay one wet paper towel on a plate and reserve the other for later use

Arrange your Amnesia seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between the seeds to avoid congestion.

Use the other damp paper towel to cover the seeds and add water if necessary.

Check beneath the plate if there is excess water and drain away, if any.

Store the seeds in an enclosed space like a drawer or cupboard for about a day or three.

During this time, check on your seeds and add water, so they don’t dry out

Once the seeds sprout, gently use a pair of tweezers to transplant them to a growing medium.

Show more