The Animal Mintz strain is an evenly balanced hybrid strain produced by crossing the notorious Fire OG X Animal Cookies X Thin Mint Cookies strains.



The period for Animal Mintz seeds to sprout with the paper towel approach varies according to environmental conditions. Animal Mintz can sprout in less than five days if germinated in appropriate circumstances, but it can take up to 10 days if not germinated in optimal conditions. If you’re seeking high-yielding seeds, Premium Cultivars is the place to purchase them. Here are the steps for germinating Animal Mintz seeds using a paper towel:



Gather your materials. A plate, water, tweezers, and high-quality Animal Mintz are required.

Next, immerse your paper towels in water to moisten them. Remove any excess water by ringing them out carefully.

Position one of the towels on top of the plate.

Arrange the cannabis seeds on the cloth, giving enough space between them to avoid crowding.

Place the second towel over your seeds to preserve them. You should add more water until the towels are moist but not saturated.

Lift the towels to check for wetness on the plate’s surface. If there is any, drain it.

Place the dish in a warm, dark location, such as a drawer or closet.

Let the seeds germinate naturally. It might take 3 to 10 days for them to develop. Allow them to dry, but continue adding water to keep them moist. Inspect them often.

Put the Animal Mintz seeds in a growth medium or potting soil after sprouting.



