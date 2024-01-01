Blackberry Moonrocks

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The thorough breeding procedure of Blackberry Moonrocks seeds paid off, as breeders produced a one-of-a-kind cannabis. Blue Moonrock and Blackberry Kush were used in the creation, emphasizing resilience and potency.

If you’re going to cultivate cannabis, you should purchase high-quality Blackberry Moonrocks seeds and prepare them to germinate. You can germinate seeds in paper towels to get them growing faster—no soil required! This straightforward technique eliminates the clutter and intricacy of seed starting trays, domes, and temperature monitors. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to germinate your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds using the paper towel method:

Assemble all necessary tools for effective germination such as distilled water, dinner plates, high-quality Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds, paper towels, and a pair of sterile tweezers.
Sprinkle water on the paper towels and drain off any excess water.
Position one of the paper towels on the plate and set the other aside.
Use the sterile tweezers and carefully pick your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds and place them on the sheet of paper towel on the plate (position the seeds about one inch apart).
Place the other damp sheet of paper towels on top the Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds without applying pressure.
Check on the dryness of the setup and add more water if needed. Next, cover the whole setup with the other dinner plate.
Place the setup in a dry place away from direct sunlight preferable a drawer or cupboard. Ensure that the optimal temperature of the location is 70-90ºF for effective germination.
Check on your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds regularly and ensure that the paper towers are not dry. Add water if required!
Your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds will likely germinate in 3-10 days. When the Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds sprout, transplant them to your ideal grow medium.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Blackberry Moonrocks effects are mostly calming.

    Blackberry Moonrocks potency is higher THC than average.

Bred by Anesia Seeds, Blackberry Moonrocks is a cross of a female Blue Moonrock and a male Blackberry Kush. This strain brings together two unique terpene profiles to create a lavender, blueberry, and blackberry profile with a light citrus zing. Blackberry Moonrock buds come dense with big sticky trichomes and offer up a calming high that will put you into a blissful mood for hours.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item