The Bubba Kush strain seeds are a certified classic.



Bubba Kush is an Indica-dominant strain that can trace its ancestry back to the ever-popular and potent OG Kush, which was first developed on the western coast of the United States. The anthocyanin pigments in the leaves are triggered by low temperatures throughout the growth phase, resulting in purple tints on the ordinarily dark green leaves. This is a resinous variety.



Bubba Kush is also known as “BK,” “Bubba,” and “Bubba OG Kush.” The Bubba Kush strain rose to prominence in the 1990s, and its genetic history is murky. Stoners believe this cannabis strain’s lineage is of eastern (possibly Afghani) origins, but no official information on the Bubba Kush strain has ever been documented.

